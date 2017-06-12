Vijay Rupani felicitate innovative GTU students

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitated Innovators and successful start-ups and promised full support to young innovators of Gujarat. Five innovators and start-ups from GTU were appreciated by the CM.

Sharad Parekh one of the students has been selected for coveted Global Solution Program of NASA and Singularity University in which he is the only innovator from India who has been selected from over 30,000 entries globally. Similarly the CM appreciated Anjil Jain for receiving Innovation Genius Award 2017 who is also a student start-up of GTU with series of innovations in manual agriculture equipment.

CM, Gujarat assured all possible support to young innovators and student start-ups so that young Gujarat can significantly contribute towards efforts of Start-up India, Stand up India program.

Three innovators who won 1st prize in Smart India Hackathon from Gujarat and GTU were also felicitated by CM. One of the teams led by Taha Jiruwala of A.D.Patel Institute of Technology was appreciated for solving challenges given by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Innovation was developed to bridge the gap between the Students with disabilities and the normal students.

Meet Shah of Surat from CK Pitahwala College of Eng was also appreciated for winning at Smart India Hackathon while solving challenges given by HRD Ministry. The innovation developed was an Application for monitoring of Examination System based on Geo Tagging and Biometric Authentication an app. Ravi Sharma and his team of Vadodara Inst. of Engineering were also felicitated for winning 1st prize in MHRD Hackathon while solving challenges given by Ministry of Railways. The Innovation was developed for avoiding accidents at unmanned level crossings.

Dr. Naveen Sheth Vice Chancellor GTU, said “GTU Innovation Council will set up four regional centres across Gujarat in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot &Ahmadabad which will have full-fledged support systems to support young innovators and start-ups . We will set up end to end innovation ecosystem & incubation facility which will cater the need of around 150 colleges in that region.”

