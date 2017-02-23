Violence in Gujarat Assembly, Congress MLAs suspended

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A question by Congress MLA about farmers suicide in Gujarat led to violence in the state Assembly today in which two MLAs, one of Congress and another of BJP, were injured. Ultimately two Congress MLAs were suspended for the rest of the budget through a resolution moved by the ruling BJP. Congress boycotted the House protesting against the suspension of the two MLAs.

While both the sides used violence in the House to blame the other, BJP had an upper hand as one of the injured was woman MLA, Minister of State Nirmala Vadhwani. The two Congress MLAs suspended are Paresh Dhanani who had raised the question of farmers’ suicide during the question hour and Baldevji Thakore who had rushed towards treasury benches and was injured in the violence.

Question number 7 raised the issue of farmers’ suicide in Amreli district during question hour in the House. Minister in his rely claimed that the deaths were unnatural but not suicides. Dhanani claimed that daily two farmers committed suicides because of anti farmer policies of government. He said that Minister Chimanbhai Saparia was giving evasive replies.

This led to accusations and counter accusations by members of both sides and Speaker Raman Vora adjourned the House. It was during the adjournment period that violence broke out. Congress claims that filthy abuses by two BJP MLAs, Kanti Amrutiya and Praful Panseria led to scuffle in the House. BJP leaders say that Congress members attacked the minister and others to grab media coverage.

Sergeants tried to separate clashing groups. Ultimately when the House met again, senior minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama moved a resolution for the suspension of Paresh Dhanani and Baldevji Thakore for the rest of the budget session which was passed.

