Voice of people of Gujarat cannot be bought: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today said that voice of people of Gujarat cannot be suppressed or bought. He said that there were agitations in the whole state against the BJP government. Modi wants to buy voice of people but it is invaluable.

Addressing a huge gathering at the party’s Navsarjan Gujarat Janadesh rally here today, he said that the BJP government was trying to suppress the voice of people but now people will not remain silent. They have been troubled so much by the party that now they would not keep quiet.

In an obvious reference to a PAtidar leader NArendra Patel who alleged that he was offered Rs. one crore to join BJP, Rahul said that BJP cannot buy voice of people. In a press conference early morning he showed media notes of Rs.10 lakh which was given to him initially.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor joined Congress in the presence of Gandhi and he also lambasted the BJP government saying that it was just giving false promises.

Rahul said that the BJP was in power in Gujarat since last 22 years but the government was not for people but only for a handful of 5-10 industrialists. And today the common man is on roads fighting on his own. All education and health institutes have been handed over to private people and consequently these services are beyond the reach of common man.

Taking a dig at Make in India project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Congress leader said that China was ruling Indian markets. “See your cameras…he told mediapersons… it must be written Made in China”.

About unemployment he said that there are 30 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat. In India daily 30,000 youth come out looking for employment and only 450 get jobs. Rs.35,000 crore was given to Tata for producing Nano cars. How many Nano do you see on roads, he asked the crowd. This amount of money could have been used to wipe off debts of farmers in the state, Rahul said.

The Congress leader also hit out at Modi and said that the entire country wants one line remark from Modi about Jay Shah’s business. “ But he will not speak”, he said. Lambasting the government on GST he said that it was “ Gabbar Singh Tax” which was implemented without any homework.

He also questioned demonetization and asked farmers whether they pay by mobile for seeds. “Do you get money via mobile for your produce”, he asked farmers who replied that they do all their transactions in cash.

