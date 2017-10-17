VS hospital launches helpline no. for Diwali

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The VS hospital has launched a special helpline number for Diwali. Mayor Gautam Shah who is also the chairman of the hospital said that during the festival most of the private doctors are on holiday but the VS hospital would function round the clock.

He said that the helpline number is 079- 26577621. It will function from Tuesday till Oct.21. besides emergency cases like accidents, burns etc doctors for neuro, orthopedic, ENT, plastic surgery and others would be available.

