VS hospital launches helpline number for Uttarayan

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) run V S hospital has started a special helpline number for accident and injury cases during the Uttrayan festival. Mayor Gautam Shah said that the helpline number will be operational till Monday.

The toll free number is 079-26586721. He said that during the two day festival many private hospitals are closed or face staff shortage. The VS hospital will run with full staff and the trauma and emergency centres will be operational round the clock.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle