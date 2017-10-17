When your doctor is on holiday……….

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Even as majority of the doctors leave for holiday during Diwali festival, Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) has started a social initiative of ‘Doctor on Call’ . The association has an area wise list of doctors who are available during Diwali.

There will be central helpline number speciality wise which anybody can call to get assistance and find out doctors in there nearby area. AMA has provided a list of doctors who are present in the city in Diwali holidays. The details are on the website www.ahmedabadmedicalassociation.com and facebook page of AMA, Dr. Jayesh Sachde, AMA president said.

In case of non-emergency cases patients can send queries via whatsapp to the doctors who will give reply at ease when they are free. Minor ailments make patients confined to home and spoil their Diwali. This year again various illness like Swine flu, Chickengunya, Malaria, Dengue is at its peak.

AMA has created a whatsapp group of doctors coordinators available for faster coordination and share crucial information like availibity of doctors, beds in hospital etc. Dr.Pragnesh M.Vachharajani, Program Coordinator said. We are also coordinating with EMRI 108 and Hospitals of city for smoother management, he added.

AMA with support from Ahmedabad Family Physician Association (AFPA) and other associations is doing so since last eight years.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle