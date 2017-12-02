Why is Modi rushing to state every other day : Sheila

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said that BJP has realized that Gujarat results would not be in its favour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rushing to the state every other day.

Addressing media here the three time Delhi CM asked if the claim of the ruling BJP in Gujarat of having undertaken a lot of development is correct then why was Modi is paying frequent visits to the state.

She said after 22 years of BJP rule the people of Gujarat have now realized that there were only promises of development. She said that the Congress is pretty confident of forming the government in Gujarat.

About delay in Metro train project in the state, she said, “When I visited Gujarat 12 years ago, I had heard about the Metro project which was announced some years ago with much fanfare. What has happened to that? Is it running now? It is still more on paper than reality. We completed the Delhi Metro project as we had promised in due time. The Congress accomplished all of their promised tasks and that too in time during my 16 years of reign in Delhi.” About BJP’s allegation that Congress was playing the caste card for the elections, she said, “Congress has never fought the elections on the basis of caste, it has been always development issues that the party has fought on — real development, not false and so-called development, taking along every section of the society.”

To questions about apprehensions over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), the former Chief Minister said, “Lots of people have raised their doubts about the EVMs. Now it is the onus of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win the trust of the people, which has recently faltered.”

