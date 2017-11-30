Why should Gujaratis pay for Modi’s financial mismanagement: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

On second day of his election tour in Gujarat Rahul Gandhi today once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him why people of Gujarat should pay the price for his “financial mismanagement and publicity”. The Congress vice president, has began his ‘one question a day’ series on Wednesday with the BJP’s promises in the last polls, today focused on the state’s debt burden.

“My second question to prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat. In 1995, total debt on Gujarat was Rs. 9,183 crore. In 2017, the total debt on Gujarat was 2.41 lakh crore. That means a debt of Rs. 37,000 on every Gujarati.

“Why should the people of Gujarat pay up the price for your financial mismanagement and publicity?” he tweeted.

In the first of the posers ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls on December 9 and 14, Mr Gandhi had sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises it made to the state during the last polls.

“22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule,” he tweeted yesterday.

He went on to ask PM Modi whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis, as the incumbent BJP government had provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.

He promised farmers that their loans would be waived if his party forms government in the state. “Modiji waived loans worth Rs1.25 trillion of his 5-10 industrialists friends, but Modiji and Jaitleyji say that it is not their policy to waive loans of farmers when they ask for it,” Gandhi claimed.. “Modiji talked for 22 years about farmers, but you have not got anything, your land has been taken away, your water is diverted to industrialists, and you do not get crop insurance,” he told a poll meeting. “We make this promise to you that we will frame a policy within 10 days of forming government in Gujarat to waive your loans,” he said.

Rahul addressed election rallies in Lathi, Dhasa, Botad and Bhavnagar.

He visited Swaminarayan temple and Gopinathji temple in Ghadha in Botad. Rahuls’ visit to Somnath temple yesterday had kicked off a controversy for his being registered as non Hindu. He had not signed it and later the temple authorities acknowledged it and said that his media co-ordinator had signed it.

