Will Congress snatch SC,ST,OBC quota for Patidars?, Modi asks

In his first direct attack on Congress for its promise of quota to Patidars Prime Minister today said that it was making false promises. “Will Congress snatch the share of SC. ST and OBCs to give quota to Patidars”, he asked a crowd while addressing election rally.

Modi said that Congress was spreading lies like it did on Muslim quota in several states.

Addressing a rally in Lunawada town of Mahisagar district on Saturday, he said, “I want to ask the Congress party… you gave a lollipop to the Muslims in all the States of the country that you will give reservations to that community. “I want to ask my Muslim friends – have they given you reservations anywhere in the country? Has this not proved to be a false promise.”

“Now, they have made a similar promise to another community here (in Gujarat). From where will they provide reservations. The Congress has promised in its election manifesto about quota to Patidars. It has said that reservation would be above the existing 49 percent and it would be given as per constitution.

The PM also attacked ‘Congress politician’ Salman Nizami after accusations surfaced that he had questioned the identity of PM Modi’s family and supported the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Nizami had asked him about his parentage. He is the man who insulted Indian armed forces and called them rapists. The PM asked the people if they are ready to accept a person who has openly insulted the Indian armed forces and supported Afzal Guru.

Modi said, “I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are? This nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians.

