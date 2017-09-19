Work on Vadodara- Mumbai expressway to start next month

Gujarat Global News Network, Vadodara

Work on Vadodara- Mumbai expressway will begin next month, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said. The 380 km long six lane highway is expected to cut down travel time considerably.

The project would cost Rs. 44,000 crore and land acquisition for the project is already completed, Gadkari said. He was here to attend the 38th meeting of Transport Development Council.

“The expressway will be axis-controlled. Land acquisition for the project is already completed. We will start the work on it next month,” he said. Gadkari said commuters from Vadodara will be able to reach Mumbai in two-and-a-half to three hours once the highway is operational and up to Ahmedabad in six hours.

We have already issued five tenders to begin the work on this expressway,” he said. The Union ministry of forest and environment had granted final clearance to the expressway project. Officials of the National Highway Authority of India suggested that the expressway starts from Ghodbandar near Creek Bridge in Thane district and traverses through the districts of Silvasa, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara. It will ultimately connect to the already existing Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway.

