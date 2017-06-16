Yoga Olympiad to mark Yoga Day 2017

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is organizing Yoga Olympiad 2017 in Delhi to mark the Yoga Day 2017. The three day even starting in Delhi on Sunday June 18 is the second Yoga Olympiad.

Yoga Olympiad involves school children from upper-Primary to secondary stages. The theme for the Yoga Olympiad is ‘Yoga for Health and Harmony’.

The idea behind conducting an Olympiad is that it should feel like an Olympic Sports event or peace run in the field of yoga. The message intended through the yoga Olympiad is to achieve peace, harmony and love in collaboration. The Yoga Olympiad will be organised by NCERT along with the Regional Institute of Education (RIEs) this year.

The objective of the Yoga Olympiad is to understand the yogic practices to apply it in one’s life. It aims to develop a healthy habit and humane values in children. It also intends to develop physical, emotional and mental health through yogic activities.

NCERT has sent the Scheme and General Guidelines for Yoga Olympiad, 2017 to all the States / U.T.s with a request to organize Yoga Olympiad up to State level and send teams for participation in the National Level Yoga Olympiad to be held at New Delhi. In the National level Yoga Olympiad, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 18th June to 20th June 2017, State / U.T. level winning teams of students consisting of four boys and four girls at upper primary stage and four boys and four girls at the secondary stage will participate.

Besides, this Department has also request all the Education Secretaries of States / U.Ts. to issue necessary instructions to the concerned authorities in their respective States / U.Ts. to facilitate successful conduct of the International Yoga Olympiad Day of Yoga, 2017 by encouraging participation of students / staff in large numbers.

