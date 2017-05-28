Zika Virus cases in Gujarat are isolated, no threat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government today claimed that there was no reason to worry about Zika virus in Gujarat even as Gujarat is the only state in the country where Zika Virus has been spotted. A World Health Organisation WHO report disclosed yesterday that there were three cases of Zika virus reported from India and all of them were from Gujarat.

Interacting with media at a hurriedly called media meet Gujarat Chief secretary J N Singh said that there was nothing serious and nothing to be worried about Zika virus in Gujarat as the cases were isolated and the state government had taken adequate steps to check Zika virus.

The state government issued a detailed media release about Zika virus in Gujarat. It pointed out that three cases were reported from Ahmedabad in which there were two pregnant women and an old man. These cases came to light when these persons had high fever. They all belonged to different localities and the cases came to light in November 2016, January and February this year.

J N Singh said that Zika virus test was conducted when people having fever have negative results for Malaria, Dengu and Chikungunya tests. He said that government conducts test in every case of fever.

All fever cases are checked as part of campaign for Malaria free Gujarat by 2022. All mosquito breeding places are also periodically checked.

He, however, parried questions on why the Gujarat government did not issue a public alert despite WHO guidelines when the cases came to light.

He maintained there was no reason to worry and that there was no epidemic situation.

The WHO has called the findings as “low-level transmission” but it has issued a warning that new cases linked to babies born with underdeveloped brains could occur in the future.

